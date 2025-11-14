Mehai Technology consolidated net profit rises 111.25% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 116.32% to Rs 22.00 crore

Net profit of Mehai Technology rose 111.25% to Rs 1.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 116.32% to Rs 22.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 10.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.22.0010.1716.1814.062.751.232.491.161.690.80

Powered by Capital Market - Live News