BASF India consolidated net profit declines 16.24% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 4.77% to Rs 4042.41 crore

Net profit of BASF India declined 16.24% to Rs 107.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 127.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 4.77% to Rs 4042.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4244.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.4042.414244.734.124.73183.17216.31143.50171.19107.15127.93

Powered by Capital Market - Live News