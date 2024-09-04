Sensex, Nifty ends with minor losses; PSU bank shares slides; VIX rallies 3.86%

The domestic equity indices ended with small losses on Wednesday. The Nifty settled near the 25,200 level. Healthcare, pharma and realty shares advanced while PSU bank, IT and metal stocks declined. As per provisional closing, the S&P BSE Sensex, slipped 202.80 points or 0.25% to 82,352.64. The Nifty 50 index declined 81.15 points or 0.32% to 25,198.70. In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index fell 0.12% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.32%. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,932 shares rose and 2,019 shares fell. A total of 96 shares were unchanged.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rallied 3.86% to 14.38.

Economy :

Indian service providers signaled that the strong start to the second fiscal quarter continued into August, with business activity expanding to the greatest extent since March as growth of incoming new business ticked higher. Moreover, payroll numbers rose solidly as companies remained upbeat regarding the economic outlook.

More From This Section

Another positive development included a slowdown in output charge inflation, which was helped by cost pressures retreating to their lowest in four years.

At 60.9 in August, the seasonally adjusted HSBC India Services Business Activity Index was inside expansion territory for the thirty-seventh straight month. Moreover, rising from 60.3 in July, the headline figure indicated the strongest rate of expansion since March and one that was well above its long-run average.

According to panel members, growth was underpinned by productivity gains and positive demand trends. The current run of new order growth was also stretched to 37 months in August. The rate of increase quickened marginally from July and was the strongest since April, as more than one-quarter of panelists reported an improvement and only 5% indicated deterioration.

August data showed another substantial increase in Indian private sector output. At 60.7, the HSBC India Composite Output Index matched July's reading and therefore remained comfortably above its long-run average of 54.6.

Service providers signaled the strongest increase in business activity since March, while goods producers posted the weakest rise in production for seven months.

A similar trend was seen for new orders, with the service sector posting a quicker increase as manufacturing saw a slowdown. At the composite level, sales rose substantially during August, though at the weakest pace since May.

Trends for input prices were consistent at manufacturing companies and their services counterparts, as both saw cost pressures receded in August. The aggregate rate of inflation retreated to a six-month low.

August survey data showed that prices charged for Indian goods and services rose to a lesser extent than in July. Manufacturers continued to note the quicker increase.

New Listing:

Shares of ECOS (India) Mobility & Hospitality closed at Rs 441.05 on the BSE, representing a premium of 32.05% as compared with the issue price of Rs 334.

The scrip was listed at Rs 391.30, exhibiting a premium of 17.15% to the issue price.

The stock has hit a high of 456 and a low of 380.10. On the BSE, over 22.82 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter.

IPO Update:

The initial public offer (IPO) of Gala Precision Engineering received 41,07,46,252 bids for shares as against 22,23,830 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:15 IST on Wednesday (4 September 2024). The issue was subscribed 184.70 times.

The issue opened for bidding on Monday (2 September 2024) and it will close on Wednesday (4 September 2024). The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 503 to Rs 529 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 28 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty PSU bank fell 1.69% to 6,878.90. The index declined 1.79% in the two consecutive trading sessions.

Bank of Baroda (down 2.91%), Indian Bank (down 2.65%), Canara Bank (down 2.41%), Punjab & Sind Bank (down 2.32%), Punjab National Bank (down 2.24%), UCO Bank (down 1.32%), Indian Overseas Bank (down 1.29%), Central Bank of India (down 1.14%), State Bank of India (down 1%) and Bank of India (down 0.8%) slipped.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Adani Enterprises shed 0.74%. The company announced that its step-down subsidiary, Adani Global Pte (AGPTE), Singapore has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary named, Adani Energy Resources (Shanghai) Co. (AERCL), domiciled in Shanghai, China on 2 September 2024.

Natco Pharma added 1.79%. The pharma major said that its wholly owned Canadian subsidiary, Natco Pharma (Canada) made an investment of $8 million in biotechnology company, eGenesis for developing safe and effective human-compatible organs for transplant.

Shilpa Medicare (SML) climbed 6.22% to Rs 811.25 after the company announced that it has submitted new drug application (NDA) to U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Oxylanthanum Carbonate.

Rites shed 0.53%. The civil construction company announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with NBCC (India) for consultancy work. The company inked pact with NBCC to explore and undertake a comprehensive range of consultancy, fee-based projects, and EPC contracts from concept to commissioning.

Rama Steel Tubes soared 11.57% after the company announced a strategic collaboration with Onix Renewable for provide steel structures for latters solar projects.

Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) rose 0.51%. The company informed that it has achieved electricity volume (including certificates) of 12,040 million units (MU) in August 2024, registering a growth of 35.8 % YoY basis.

G R Infraprojects rose 0.31%. The company announced that it has entered into share purchase agreement with REC Power Development and Consultancy (RECPDCL) for acquisition of Tumkur-II REZ Power Transmission (TRPTL).

MOIL rose 0.55%. The company achieved its best ever August production of 1.24 lakh tonnes of manganese ore in August, 2024.

Havells India shed 0.19%. The company said that it has started commercial production of cable at the companys new facility at Vasanthnarasapura Industrial Area, Tumakuru in the state of Karnataka.

Cupid added 0.81%. The company is embarking a dynamic B2C expansion strategy with a topline target in excess of Rs 50 crore in this financial year.

Global Markets:

The European market declined while most Asian stocks ended lower on Wednesday, following a sharp tech selloff on Wall Street, coupled with resurgent concerns about U.S. growth, drove investors away from riskier assets.

Recent data from China revealed that its economy is still struggling to gain traction, leading to renewed calls for more stimulus from Beijing. The sluggish Chinese outlook, the world's largest oil importer, further exacerbated the decline in oil prices due to expectations of weakening demand.

September has historically been a challenging month for stocks, but analysts attributed the current rout to a confluence of factors, including tepid U.S. manufacturing data.

U.S. stocks closed sharply lower overnight after the holiday, with AI leader NVIDIA tumbling nearly 10% as investors tempered their enthusiasm about artificial intelligence. The return from the Labor Day holiday saw a widespread air of portfolio de-risking across capital markets. Growth concerns were the dominant theme, leading to a sell-off in cyclical-sensitive assets and aggressive hedging.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.51%, the S&P 500 slid 2.12% and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 3.26%. All three indexes notched their worst days since the global sell-off on Aug. 5.

US manufacturing contracted at a moderate pace in August. The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said its manufacturing PMI rose to 47.2 last month from 46.8 in July, which was the lowest reading since November. The PMI remained below the 50 threshold for the fifth straight month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News