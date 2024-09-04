Rites to collaborate with NBCC (India) for execution of new-age projects

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Sep 04 2024 | 4:31 PM IST
Rites and NBCC (India) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore and undertake a comprehensive range of consultancy, fee-based projects, and EPC contracts from concept to commissioning.

The partnership entails working synergy among the entities for various sectors and new-age projects in the sphere of urban energy, water management, urban transport & infrastructure, and township development.

Rites will offer Consultancy and Project Management services from conceptualization, planning, design, cost estimation to tender documentation, and other pre-construction activities, along with coordination for construction. While NBCC will offer its expertise for project implementation such as tendering, contract management, construction supervision, cost control, quality assurance, handing over/ commissioning and defect liability period.

First Published: Sep 04 2024 | 4:21 PM IST

