Home / Markets / Capital Market News / China benchmark jumps 0.85%

China benchmark jumps 0.85%

Image
Last Updated : Aug 18 2025 | 4:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Asian stocks rose broadly on Monday as investors reacted to ongoing U.S.-Russia talks on Ukraine and looked ahead to upcoming Federal Reserve Jerome Powell's Jackson Hole speech for clues on whether the U.S. central bank will cut interest rates next month.

The summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Putin in Alaska yielded no concrete agreements, but Russia agreed to "game-changing" security guarantees for Ukraine, helping inject new momentum into stalled efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war.

The leaders of the U.K., France and Germany will accompany Ukraine's president for crunch talks with Trump at the White House today in a bid to come to a negotiated settlement in the three-and-a-half-year-old conflict.

China's Shanghai Composite index jumped 0.85 percent to 3,728.03, rallying to a 10-year high on strong institutional and retail buying amid hopes that a swift resolution to the Russia-Ukraine conflict will help remove U.S. scrutiny of Beijing's purchases of Russian oil.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Bajaj Healthcare appoints Sandeep Shah as Additional Director

Graphite India receives CRISIL ESG rating of 53

Reliance Consumer Products acquires majority stake in JV with Naturedge Beverages

Sensex, Nifty extend gains for 3rd day; auto shares gear up

Euro speculative net longs edge down slightly

First Published: Aug 18 2025 | 4:26 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story