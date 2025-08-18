Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bajaj Healthcare appoints Sandeep Shah as Additional Director

Bajaj Healthcare appoints Sandeep Shah as Additional Director

Last Updated : Aug 18 2025 | 4:51 PM IST
With effect from 18 August 2025

Bajaj Healthcare has appointed Sandeep Shah as an Additional Director (Non-Executive Non-Independent Director Category) of the Company, with effect from 18 August 2025, whose office shall be liable to retire by rotation, subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Company.

First Published: Aug 18 2025 | 4:33 PM IST

