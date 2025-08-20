Sensex, Nifty extend gains for 5th day; IT shares rally

The domestic equity benchmarks ended with minor gains today, extending their winning streak to a fifth straight session. The upward momentum was driven by strong buying in IT, realty, and FMCG stocks. Additionally, investors remained optimistic ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserves Jackson Hole conference.

The Nifty settled near 25,050 mark. IT, FMCG and realty shares advanced while media, pharma and financial services shares declined.

As per provisional closing data, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, rallied 213.45 points or 0.26% to 81,857.84. The Nifty 50 index rose 69.90 points or 0.28% to 25,050.55. In the past five trading sessions, the Sensex and Nifty jumped 2.02% and 2.29%, respectively.

The broader market outperformed the headline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 0.39% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.30%. The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,340 shares rose and 1,724 shares fell. A total of 177 shares were unchanged. New Listing: Shares of Regaal Resources were at Rs 132.45 on the BSE, representing a premium of 29.85% compared with the issue price of Rs 102. The scrip was listed at Rs 141.80, exhibiting a premium of 39.02% to the issue price. The stock has hit a high of Rs 145.70 and a low of Rs 130.25. On the BSE, over 66.10 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter.

IPO Update: The initial public offer (IPO) of Mangal Electrical Industries received bids for 19,97,632 shares as against 52,53,301 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:18 IST on Wednesday (20 August 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.38 times. The initial public offer (IPO) of Patel Retail received bids for 13,19,87,178 shares as against 78,15,612 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:18 IST on Wednesday (20 August 2025). The issue was subscribed 16.89 times. The initial public offer (IPO) of Shreeji Shipping Global received bids for 6,32,61,760 shares as against 1,14,08,600 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:18 IST on Wednesday (20 August 2025). The issue was subscribed 5.55 times.

The initial public offer (IPO) of Gem Aromatics received bids for 2,34,26,788 shares as against 97,82,363 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:15 IST on Wednesday (20 August 2025). The issue was subscribed 2.39 times. The initial public offer (IPO) of Vikram Solar received bids for 17,91,48,420 shares as against 4,53,61,650 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:20 IST on Wednesday (20 August 2025). The issue was subscribed 3.95 times. Buzzing Index: The Nifty IT index rose 2.63% to 35,671.30. The index surged 1.96% in the two trading sessions. Infosys (up 3.92%), Mphasis (up 3.51%), Coforge (up 3.47%), Tata Consultancy Services (up 2.81%) and Persistent Systems (up 2.06%), Oracle Financial Services Software (up 1.97%), Tech Mahindra (up 1.81%), Wipro (up 1.52%), HCL Technologies (up 1.44%) and LTIMindtree (up 1.33%) added.

Stocks in Spotlight: Vishnu Chemicals rallied 2.77% after the company announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Vishnu Strontium has commenced commercial production of Strontium Carbonate at its Atchutapuram unit, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. Aditya Infotech surged 10% after the companys consolidated net profit jumped 46.09% to Rs 32.87 crore in Q1 FY26, compared with Rs 22.50 crore in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations increased 16.35% YoY to Rs 740.03 crore in Q1 June 2025. Insolation Energy surged 7.65% after the company announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Insolation Green Energy, has commenced commercial operations of its new 3 GW PV module manufacturing plant at Sawarda, Jaipur, Rajasthan.

Centum Electronics rallied 7.17% after the company entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Bharat Electronics (BEL) to jointly develop advanced defense electronics solutions. Lupin fell 1.41%. The company announced the launch of Bosentan tablets for oral suspension, 32 mg in the United States, following approval received by its alliance partner, NATCO Pharma, from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA). GNG Electronics rose 0.98%. The companys consolidated net profit jumped 52.55% to Rs 18.52 crore on 22.31% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 312.27 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25. Kranti Industries added 5.64% after the company announced that it has received a new purchase order from Ingersoll-Rand Industrial U.S., Inc., a United States-based customer.

Servotech Renewable Power System surged 3.51% after the company secured an order worth Rs 28.84 crore from the Jaipur division of North Western Railway for installing a 7.3 MW on-grid rooftop solar power plant. Global Markets: European stocks traded higher on Wednesday as the U.K.s annual inflation rate hit a hotter-than-expected 3.8% in July, according to data released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) on Wednesday. July core inflation, which excludes more volatile energy, food, alcohol, and tobacco prices, rose by an annual 3.8%, up from 3.7% in the twelve months to June. Most Asian markets ended higher as investors assessed Japans trade data and Chinas loan prime rate decision.

Japans exports dropped 2.6% year over year in July, notching their steepest drop in over four years. The fall was sharper than the widely expected 2.1% contraction and the 0.5% drop seen in June. Meanwhile, China kept benchmark lending rates unchanged for the third consecutive month on Wednesday, as authorities signaled they are in no rush to deliver monetary stimulus despite a string of recent disappointing economic data. The one-year loan prime rate (LPR) was kept at 3.0%, while the five-year LPR was unchanged at 3.5%. Overnight stateside, the S&P 500 pulled back, weighed down by Nvidia shares and a broad decline in technology stocks. The broad market S&P 500 lost 0.59% and closed at 6,411.37, while the Nasdaq Composite fell 1.46% to settle at 21,314.95.