Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kanak Projects consolidated net profit rises 22.51% in the June 2025 quarter

Kanak Projects consolidated net profit rises 22.51% in the June 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 20 2025 | 4:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 4.17% to Rs 5.00 crore

Net profit of Kanak Projects rose 22.51% to Rs 2.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 4.17% to Rs 5.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales5.004.80 4 OPM %60.6061.88 -PBDT3.032.97 2 PBT3.032.97 2 NP2.341.91 23

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Unison Metals consolidated net profit declines 26.72% in the June 2025 quarter

THDC India reports consolidated net profit of Rs 143.98 crore in the June 2025 quarter

NDA Securities consolidated net profit declines 31.25% in the June 2025 quarter

Sensex, Nifty extend gains for 5th day; IT shares rally

B.R.Goyal Infra gains on bagging Rs 48-cr order from NHAI

First Published: Aug 20 2025 | 4:08 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story