Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aditya Infotech consolidated net profit rises 46.07% in the June 2025 quarter

Aditya Infotech consolidated net profit rises 46.07% in the June 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 20 2025 | 4:17 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 16.35% to Rs 740.04 crore

Net profit of Aditya Infotech rose 46.07% to Rs 32.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 22.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 16.35% to Rs 740.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 636.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales740.04636.02 16 OPM %8.236.40 -PBDT54.4234.90 56 PBT44.0630.44 45 NP32.8822.51 46

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Vikram Kamats Hospitality consolidated net profit declines 26.67% in the June 2025 quarter

India Solomon Holdings reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.10 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Kanak Projects consolidated net profit rises 22.51% in the June 2025 quarter

Unison Metals consolidated net profit declines 26.72% in the June 2025 quarter

THDC India reports consolidated net profit of Rs 143.98 crore in the June 2025 quarter

First Published: Aug 20 2025 | 4:08 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story