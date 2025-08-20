Aditya Infotech consolidated net profit rises 46.07% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.35% to Rs 740.04 crore

Net profit of Aditya Infotech rose 46.07% to Rs 32.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 22.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 16.35% to Rs 740.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 636.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.740.04636.028.236.4054.4234.9044.0630.4432.8822.51

