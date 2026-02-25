Great Eastern Shipping Company takes delivery of 2013 built Medium Range Tanker "Jag Pranesh"

Great Eastern Shipping Company took delivery of 2013 South Korean built Medium Range Tanker Jag Pranesh of about 51,565 dwt on 24 February 2026. The company had contracted to buy the vessel in Q3 FY26. This vessel is financed entirely from internal accruals.

After this transaction, the company's current owned fleet stands at 41 vessels, comprising 27 Tankers (5 Crude Tankers, 17 Product Tankers, 5 LPG Carriers) and 14 Dry Bulk Carriers (2 Capesize, 9 Kamsarmax, 1 Ultramax, 2 Supramax) aggregating 3.25 mn dwt. The Company's current capacity utilization is close to 100%.

Additionally, the company has contracted to sell one Very Large Gas Carrier Jag Vishnu. This sale transaction is expected to be completed in Q4 FY26.