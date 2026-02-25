Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Capillary Technologies to acquire SessionM from Mastercard

Capillary Technologies to acquire SessionM from Mastercard

Image
Last Updated : Feb 25 2026 | 12:31 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Capillary Technologies India has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire SessionM, the customer engagement and loyalty company, from Mastercard.

This strategic acquisition marks Capillary's most ambitious move to date, following its successful integrations of Brierley and Kognitiv. With SessionM in its portfolio, Capillary reinforces its position as a global leader in enterprise loyalty, offering a leading platform to the world's most sophisticated enterprise brands.

Mastercard has identified Capillary Technologiesconsistently recognized as a Leader in The Forrester Waveas the ideal partner to lead SessionM into its next era of growth.

As part of the agreement, a specialized team within SessionM will transition to Capillary, ensuring that the platform's deep technical expertise is preserved. SessionM's esteemed global customer basewhich includes Fortune 500 retailers, airlines, and CPG brandswill continue to receive the same high-caliber support and service they experienced before the acquisition.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Yashhtej Industries (India) lists at 20% discount on BSE; hits lower circuit

Reliance Jio Infocomm standalone net profit rises 10.75% in the December 2025 quarter

Biocon receives USFDA approval for Liraglutide

Concord Biotech Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Schaeffler India climbs after Q4 PAT jumps 31% YoY

First Published: Feb 25 2026 | 12:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story