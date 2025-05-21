Sensex rises 204 pts, Nifty above 24,750; VIX rallies 2.21%

At 12:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex added 204.22 points or 0.26% to 81,394.18. The Nifty 50 index rose 72.65 points or 0.29% to 24,775.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 0.36% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index shed 0.06%.
The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1,895 shares rose and 1,844 shares fell. A total of 172 shares were unchanged.
Economy:
India's infrastructure output, which tracks activity across eight sectors and makes up 40% of the country's industrial production, grew at 0.5% annually in April as against 4.6% in March, data from Ministry of Commerce & Industry showed on Tuesday. The Index of eight Core Industries is the measure of combined and individual performance of production of eight core industries: Coal, Crude Oil, Natural Gas, Refinery Products, Fertilizers, Steel, Cement and Electricity.
India's retail inflation for farm as well as rural workers eased marginally to 3.48% and 3.53%, respectively, in April this year compared to the pace of price hikes for the two categories at 3.73% and 3.86% recorded in March. The All-India Consumer Price Index for Agricultural Labourers (CPI-AL) and Rural Labourers (CPI-RL) increased by 1 point each in April 2025 to stand at 1307 and 1320 points, respectively. The CPI-AL and CPI-RL were 1306 points and 1319 points, respectively, in March.
Derivatives:
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, added 2.21% to 17.77. The Nifty 29 May 2025 futures were trading at 24,744, at a discount of 31 point as compared with the spot at 24,775.
The Nifty option chain for the 29 May 2025 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 63 lakh contracts at the 26,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 61.3 lakh contracts was seen at 24,000 strike price.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Auto index rose 0.35% to 23,613.20. The index declined 0.34% in the previous trading session.
Mahindra & Mahindra (up 1.03%), MRF (up 0.96%), Ashok Leyland (up 0.95%), TVS Motor Company (up 0.76%), Samvardhana Motherson International (up 0.73%), Bajaj Auto (up 0.64%), Tata Motors (up 0.61%), Eicher Motors (up 0.6%), Balkrishna Industries (up 0.6%) and Bosch (up 0.48%) added.
On the other hand, Hero MotoCorp (down 0.13%), Tube Investments of India (down 0.08%) and Bharat Forge (down 0.07%) edged lower
Stocks in Spotlight:
NHPC rose 0.90%. The company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 919.63 crore in Q4 FY25, up 51.99% as against Rs 605.02 crore in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 24.37% year on year (YoY) to Rs 2,346.97 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.
Remsons Industries rallied 1.44% after reporting a 15% sequential rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 4.6 crore in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations edged up 4% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 106.2 crore.
EIH fell 2.20%. The company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 261.62 crore in Q4 FY25, up 5.66% as against Rs 247.59 crore in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations rallied 11.61% year on year to Rs 827.45 crore in the fourth quarter of FY25.
