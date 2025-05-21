Sensex rises 204 pts, Nifty above 24,750; VIX rallies 2.21%

The headline equity benchmarks traded with minor gains in early afternoon trade, supported by sustained buying interest. Investors remained focused on global cues and Q4 earnings announcements. Auto stocks edged higher after declining in the previous session. The Nifty traded above the 24,750 mark.

At 12:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex added 204.22 points or 0.26% to 81,394.18. The Nifty 50 index rose 72.65 points or 0.29% to 24,775.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 0.36% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index shed 0.06%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1,895 shares rose and 1,844 shares fell. A total of 172 shares were unchanged.

Economy:

India's infrastructure output, which tracks activity across eight sectors and makes up 40% of the country's industrial production, grew at 0.5% annually in April as against 4.6% in March, data from Ministry of Commerce & Industry showed on Tuesday. The Index of eight Core Industries is the measure of combined and individual performance of production of eight core industries: Coal, Crude Oil, Natural Gas, Refinery Products, Fertilizers, Steel, Cement and Electricity.

India's retail inflation for farm as well as rural workers eased marginally to 3.48% and 3.53%, respectively, in April this year compared to the pace of price hikes for the two categories at 3.73% and 3.86% recorded in March. The All-India Consumer Price Index for Agricultural Labourers (CPI-AL) and Rural Labourers (CPI-RL) increased by 1 point each in April 2025 to stand at 1307 and 1320 points, respectively. The CPI-AL and CPI-RL were 1306 points and 1319 points, respectively, in March.

Derivatives:

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, added 2.21% to 17.77. The Nifty 29 May 2025 futures were trading at 24,744, at a discount of 31 point as compared with the spot at 24,775.

The Nifty option chain for the 29 May 2025 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 63 lakh contracts at the 26,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 61.3 lakh contracts was seen at 24,000 strike price.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Auto index rose 0.35% to 23,613.20. The index declined 0.34% in the previous trading session.

Mahindra & Mahindra (up 1.03%), MRF (up 0.96%), Ashok Leyland (up 0.95%), TVS Motor Company (up 0.76%), Samvardhana Motherson International (up 0.73%), Bajaj Auto (up 0.64%), Tata Motors (up 0.61%), Eicher Motors (up 0.6%), Balkrishna Industries (up 0.6%) and Bosch (up 0.48%) added.

On the other hand, Hero MotoCorp (down 0.13%), Tube Investments of India (down 0.08%) and Bharat Forge (down 0.07%) edged lower

Stocks in Spotlight:

NHPC rose 0.90%. The company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 919.63 crore in Q4 FY25, up 51.99% as against Rs 605.02 crore in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 24.37% year on year (YoY) to Rs 2,346.97 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

Remsons Industries rallied 1.44% after reporting a 15% sequential rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 4.6 crore in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations edged up 4% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 106.2 crore.

EIH fell 2.20%. The company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 261.62 crore in Q4 FY25, up 5.66% as against Rs 247.59 crore in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations rallied 11.61% year on year to Rs 827.45 crore in the fourth quarter of FY25.

