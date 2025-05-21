DPIIT extends implementation timeline for Safety of Household, Commercial and Similar Electrical Appliances (Quality Control) Order, 2025

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce & Industry, has extended the implementation timeline for the Safety of Household, Commercial and Similar Electrical Appliances (Quality Control) Order, 2025. The decision follows stakeholder consultations chaired by Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on 15th May 2025. Taking cognizance of industry concerns regarding implementation challenges and legacy stock, the DPIIT has notified the revised Quality Control Order on 19th May 2025. To enable ease of doing business, the QCO will now come into force from 19th March 2026 for domestic large and medium enterprises as well as for foreign manufacturers.

The QCO applies to all electrical appliances intended for household, commercial, or similar applications with rated voltage not exceeding 250V for single-phase appliances and 480V for others, including DC-supplied and battery-operated appliances. Appliances already covered under separate QCOs or existing mandatory BIS certification requirements are excluded from its ambit. DPIIT has been actively notifying Quality Control Orders (QCOs) to enhance manufacturing standards and bolster the global reputation of 'Made in India' products. These efforts are complemented by the development of testing infrastructure, product manuals, and accreditation of testing laboratories.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News