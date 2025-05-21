Whirlpool of India Q4 PAT climbs 54% YoY to Rs 119 cr

Whirlpool of India's consolidated net profit soared 53.62% to Rs 119.20 crore on 15.61% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 2,004.67 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Profit before tax (PBT) in the third quarter of FY25 stood at Rs 59.19 crore, up by 40.09% from Rs 42.25 crore in the same quarter last year.

Profit before exceptional items and tax rose 16.16% YoY to Rs 154.65 crore in Q4 FY25. The company reported exceptional items of Rs 7 crore during the quarter, related to an insurance claim received for the fire loss at its Alipur, Delhi facility.

The company reported EBITDA of Rs 183 crore in Q4 FY25, up 27.4% year-on-year. Operational EBITDA rose 32.2% compared to last year, before accounting for a provision of Rs 6.8 crore related to an additional price upcharge under the new E-Waste regulations affecting the industry. The growth was driven by strong revenue performance, cost reduction and productivity initiatives, as well as favorable segment mix gains.

On a full-year basis, the company's consolidated net profit surged 65.40% to Rs 359 crore on a 15.95% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 7,919.37 crore in FY25 over FY24.

The household appliance maker said, The business continues its renewed momentum with double-digit revenue growth in the fourth consecutive quarter despite softness in the refrigerator and washing machine industry. Topline growth was driven by strong YOY share improvement, which continued in this quarter. Not only has overall refrigerator and washing machine volume share improved very significantly over last year, share growth is broad based with robust share gains in direct cool, frost-free refrigerators, fully automatic top load, semi-automatic washers, and front-load washing machines, which reflects rejuvenation of brand pull and the continued strong focus on executional excellence.

Improvement in gross margins was driven by calibrated price actions, improved execution in high-margin portfolios, and the benefits from cost productivity actions offsetting the impact of commodity inflation. Whirlpool India delivered a healthy +60% growth in consolidated PBT for the year ended Mar 25.

Meanwhile, the companys board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 5 per equity share for the financial year 2024-25.

Whirlpool of India is primarily engaged in the manufacturing and trading of refrigerators, washing machines, air conditioners, microwave ovens and small appliances and caters to both domestic and international markets.

Shares of Whirlpool of India declined 1.58% to Rs 1,275 on the BSE.

