Parshva Enterprises Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

A B Infrabuild Ltd, Dredging Corporation of India Ltd, Banco Products (India) Ltd and Western Carriers (India) Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 21 May 2025.

Parshva Enterprises Ltd surged 19.52% to Rs 262.95 at 21-May-2025 EOD IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 8725 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 688 shares in the past one month.

A B Infrabuild Ltd spiked 16.29% to Rs 129.07. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 35746 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14147 shares in the past one month.

Dredging Corporation of India Ltd soared 15.60% to Rs 782.35. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.55 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16257 shares in the past one month.

Banco Products (India) Ltd rose 13.37% to Rs 579.25. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.03 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 59289 shares in the past one month.

Western Carriers (India) Ltd added 10.48% to Rs 95.9. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.25 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 30420 shares in the past one month.

