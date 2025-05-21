EPFO adds 14.58 lakh net members in March 2025, up 1.15% on year

The Employees' Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) has released provisional payroll data for March 2025, revealing a net addition of 14.58 lakh members. The year-on-year trends reveal an increase of 1.15% in net payroll additions compared to March 2024, reflecting increased employment opportunities and heightened awareness of employee benefits.

EPFO enrolled around 7.54 lakh new subscribers in March 2025, representing a 2.03% increase over February 2025 and 0.98% year over year growth compared to the previous year in March 2024. This growth in new subscribers can be attributed to growing employment opportunities, increased awareness of employee benefits, and EPFO's successful outreach programs.

A noticeable aspect of the data is the dominance of the 18-25 age group as a total of 4.45 lakh new subscribers added in this key group, constituting a significant 58.94% of the total new subscribers added in March 2025. New subscribers in the 18-25 age group added in the month show an increase of 4.21% compared to the previous month of February 2025. It also depicts a growth of 4.73% from the previous year in March 2024.

Further, the net payroll addition for the age group 18-25 for March 2025 is approximately 6.68 lakh reflecting a growth of 6.49% from the previous year in March 2024. This is in consonance with the earlier trend which indicates that most individuals joining the organized workforce are youth, primarily first-time job seekers.

