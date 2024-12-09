Sensex slides 228 pts; FMCG shares tumble

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex declined 228.49 points or 0.28% to 81,502.32. The Nifty 50 index lost 78.95 points or 0.32% to 24,598.85.
The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.28% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rallied 0.49%.
The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,373 shares rose and 1,399 shares fell. A total of 200 shares were unchanged.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty FMCG index slipped 2.27% to 56,435.65. The index rose 0.83% in past two consecutive trading sessions.
Godrej Consumer Products (down 9.55%), Marico (down 4.84%), Tata Consumer Products (down 3.62%), Hindustan Unilever (down 3.58%), Dabur India (down 3.54%), Colgate-Palmolive (India) (down 2.89%), Britannia Industries (down 1.99%), Nestle India (down 1.76%), United Spirits (down 1.51%) and Radico Khaitan (down 0.77%) declined.
On the other hand, Varun Beverages (up 0.09%) edged higher.
Stocks in Spotlight:
RailTel Corporation of India rose 1.39% after the company announced that it has received multiple orders from Employees Provident Fund Organisation and Pcste South Central Railways aggregating to Rs 29.56 crore.
JSW Energy advanced 0.88% after the company announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, JSW Neo Energy, has received a letter of award (LoA) from NTPC for the development of a 400 MW ISTS-connected solar power project.
Suven Pharmaceuticals shed 0.79%. The company announced that it has signed definitive agreements to acquire a 56% equity stake in NJ Bio, Inc.
