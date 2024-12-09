Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Foreign Secy Misri holds talks with B'deshi counterpart amid strained ties

Misri's visit comes amid increasing strain in ties between New Delhi and Dhaka over attacks on minorities, including Hindus, in Bangladesh after Hasina's ouster

Vikram Misri, Vikram, Misri
Vikram Misri is scheduled to hold wide-ranging talks with his Bangladeshi counterpart Md. Jashim Uddin and meet the country's de-facto foreign minister Mohammad Touhid Hossain (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Dhaka
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 09 2024 | 12:11 PM IST
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Monday held talks with his Bangladeshi counterpart Mohammad Jashim Uddin, amid strained bilateral ties since August following the ouster of prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

Misri arrived in Dhaka earlier in the day on an Indian Air Force jet for a day-long visit, officials said. It is the first high-level visit from New Delhi after a massive uprising ended Hasina's 15-year rule in August. 

A senior Bangladesh Foreign Ministry official received him at the airport. Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma was also present at the airport.

Soon after his arrival here, Misri held talks with Uddin.

He will also meet the country's de-facto foreign minister Mohammad Touhid Hossain.

He is also scheduled to pay a courtesy call to Bangladesh's interim government head or Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus.

Misri's visit comes amid increasing strain in ties between New Delhi and Dhaka over attacks on minorities, including Hindus, in Bangladesh after Hasina's ouster.

The close ties between India and Bangladesh came under severe strain after Hasina was forced to leave the country in the face of a massive anti-government protest in August. Nobel Peace laureate Yunus came to power days after Hasina took shelter in India.

The relations deteriorated further in recent weeks over attacks on Hindus and the arrest of Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das.

There have been a spate of incidents of violence against Hindus and other minorities as well as attacks on temples in the neighbouring country in the last few weeks that triggered strong concerns in New Delhi.

Topics :India-BangladeshIndia-Bangladesh tiesMinistry of External AffairsExternal Affairs Ministry

First Published: Dec 09 2024 | 10:48 AM IST

