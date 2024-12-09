Xiaomi to launch Redmi Note 14 series today: Where to watch, what to expect

Xiaomi is set to launch its Redmi Note 14 series in India on December 9. The launch event, scheduled to start at 12 pm, will be held in person and livestreamed on Xiaomi India’s official YouTube channel.

The Redmi Note 14 series, unveiled in China in September, includes three models: Redmi Note 14, Redmi Note 14 Pro, and Redmi Note 14 Pro Plus. The Indian variants are expected to be similar to their Chinese counterparts.

Alongside the smartphones, Xiaomi will introduce two new audio products: the Xiaomi Sound Outdoor Smart Speaker and the Redmi Buds 6 wireless earbuds.

Redmi Note 14 series: What to expect

Redmi Note 14

The Redmi Note 14 will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra and feature a 6.67-inch FHD+ OLED screen of a 120Hz refresh rate. It will boast a 50MP primary camera and a 2MP macro lens, and a 5,110mAh battery supported by 45W fast charging. This model is expected to be called Classic in India.

Expected specifications:

Display: 6.67-inch OLED, FHD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra

RAM: Up to 12GB

Storage: Up to 256GB

Rear camera: 50MP primary (OIS) + 2MP macro

Front camera: 16MP

Battery: 5,110mAh

Charging: 45W wired

Redmi Note 14 Pro

The Redmi Note 14 Pro will sport a 6.67-inch OLED display of a 120Hz refresh rate, 3,000 nits peak brightness, Dolby Vision, and HDR10+ support. It will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Ultra, paired with up to 12GB RAM and 512GB storage. The smartphone will boast a 5,500mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging. It will feature a triple-camera setup – a 50MP Sony LYT-600 main sensor with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro lens.

Expected specifications:

Display: 6.67-inch OLED, 1220 x 2712 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, Dolby Vision

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Ultra

RAM: Up to 12GB

Storage: Up to 512GB

Rear camera: 50MP primary (OIS) + 8MP ultra-wide + 2MP macro

Front camera: 20MP

Battery: 5,500mAh

Charging: 45W wired

Redmi Note 14 Pro Plus

The Redmi Note 14 Pro Plus will feature a 6.67-inch OLED display of a 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision, and HDR10+ support. It will feature Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection on the front and Gorilla Glass 7i on the back, and boast an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. The smartphone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3, paired with up to 16GB RAM and 512GB storage. The smartphone will be powered by a 6,200mAh battery with 90W fast charging support. The triple-camera setup will include a 50MP OmniVision Light Hunter 800 primary sensor with OIS, a 50MP telephoto lens, and an 8MP ultra-wide camera.

Expected specifications:

Display: 6.67-inch OLED, 1220 x 2712 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, Dolby Vision

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3

RAM: Up to 16GB

Storage: Up to 512GB

Rear camera: 50MP primary (OIS) + 8MP ultra-wide + 50MP telephoto (2.5x zoom)

Front camera: 20MP

Battery: 6,200mAh

Charging: 90W wired

Redmi Note 14 series: Launch livestream