Sensex slides 412 pts; Nifty settles below 24,300; broader market underperforms

The domestic equity benchmarks ended with substantial losses today, as investor sentiment was dampened down by rising Indo-Pak tensions. Additionally, Fed Chair Jerome Powell cautioned that persistent tariff hikes could slow growth and drive long-term inflation. The Nifty ended below the 24,300 level. Market volatility was heightened due to the weekly expiry of the Nifty F&O series.

Realty, metal and auto shares corrected while IT and media shares edged higher.

As per provisional closing data, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, slipped 411.97 points or 0.51% to 80,334.81. The Nifty 50 index fell 140.60 points or 0.58% to 24,273.80.

The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index dropped 1.90% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 1.05%.

The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 1,320 shares rose and 2,581 shares fell. A total of 131 shares were unchanged.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, jumped 10.21% to 21.01.

Buzzing Index:

Also Read

The Nifty Realty index dropped 2.47% to 843.80. The index advanced 1.12% in the past trading session.

Godrej Properties (down 4.37%), DLF (down 3.29%), Sobha (down 2.17%), Raymond (down 2.12%), Anant Raj (down 1.76%), Phoenix Mills (down 1.74%), Prestige Estates Projects (down 1.42%), Oberoi Realty (down 1.30%), Brigade Enterprises (down 1.22%) and Macrotech Developers (down 1.04%) declined.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Coal India added rose 0.50%. The companys consolidated net profit jumped 12.04% to Rs 9,604.02 crore during the quarter as compared with Rs 8,572.14 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations increased 0.31% YoY to Rs 34,156.35 crore in Q4 FY25.

Blue Star dropped 4.41%. The company reported consolidated net profit stood at Rs 194 crore in Q4 FY25, recording growth of 21.47%, compared with Rs 159.71 crore posted in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations increased by 20.77% to Rs 4,018.96 crore for the fourth quarter ended 31 March 2025, as against Rs 3,327.77 crore during the same period the previous year,

Dabur India declined 2.96% after the companys consolidated net profit tumbled 8.34% to Rs 312.73 crore in Q4 FY25, compared with Rs 341.22 crore in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations was at Rs 2,830.14 crore in the fourth quarter of FY25, marginally up 0.55% year on year.

Voltas slipped 1.64%. The companys consolidated net profit zoomed 106.99% to Rs 241.02 crore in Q4 FY25, compared with Rs 116.44 crore in Q4 FY24. Total income jumped 13.85% year on year to Rs 4,847.25 in the fourth quarter of FY25.

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) lost 2.62%. The company said that its total production jumped 20.26% to 85,925 units in the month of April 2025, compared with 71,445 units produced in the same period last year.

Symphony jumped 6.85% after the companys consolidated net profit jumped 64.58% to Rs 79 crore on 46.99% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 488 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Sonata Software shed 0.39%. The IT companys consolidated net profit rose 2% to Rs 107.5 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Rs 105 crore in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations fell 7.94% QoQ to Rs 2,617.20 crore during the quarter ended 31st March 2025.

United Breweries declined 0.41%. The companys consolidated net profit jumped 19.88% to Rs 97.76 crore in Q4 FY25, compared to Rs 81.55 crore posted in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations (excluding excise duty) rose 8.89% YoY to Rs 2,322.98 crore in the March 2025 quarter.

DB Corp (DBCL) tanked 6.72% after the company reported 57.29% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 52.33 crore on an 11.25% decline in total revenue to Rs 547.66 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Chavda Infra advanced 2.97% after the company announced that it had secured a construction order worth Rs 150 crore for the Arvind Aqua City residential project in Kalyangadh, Gujarat.

Advait Energy Transitions added 1.34% after the company announced that it had received an order worth Rs 7.43 crore from Gujarat BESS, Sanand.

Global Markets:

The US Dow Jones index futures were currently up by 350 points, signaling a positive opening for US stocks today.

European market advanced on Thursday as traders digest a flurry of earnings and anticipate rate decision from Bank of England and a potential U.K.-U.S. trade deal.

On the corporate front, earnings are coming from Heidelberg Materials, Henkel, Infineon, Lanxess, Bosch, Norwegian Air, Swisscom, Zurich Insurance, Adecco Group, InterContinental Hotels Group.

Swedens Riksbank on Thursday held its key interest rate steady, citing uncertainty in the global economy as a direct result of U.S. President Donald Trumps trade policies. A day earlier, Norways central bank Norges Bank also kept interest rates unchanged, noting that trade barriers have ... become more extensive, and there is uncertainty about future trade policies.

Most Asian markets ended higher after the U.S. Federal Reserve held interest rates steady, maintaining its benchmark overnight rate in the range of 4.25% to 4.5%, where it has remained since December. The move was widely anticipated by market participants.

In a post-meeting press conference, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell cautioned that the existing tariff increases could weigh on economic growth and contribute to higher long-term inflation if they remain in place.

Investors are closely monitoring developments ahead of the upcoming U.S.-China trade talks. U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is scheduled to meet his Chinese counterpart in Switzerland later this week to discuss trade and economic issues.

U.S. equities closed higher on Wednesday, supported by gains in semiconductor stocks. The S&P 500 rose 0.4% to 5,631.27, the NASDAQ Composite gained 0.3% to 17,738.16, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 0.7% to 41,113.97.

Markets responded to reports suggesting the Trump administration may reverse restrictions imposed during the Biden administration on the export of advanced artificial intelligence chips. These restrictions were originally intended to maintain U.S. leadership in AI technology and limit Chinas access to such products. A rollback could benefit U.S.-based chipmakers by enabling broader overseas sales.

Shares of Nvidia rose 3.1% on the news, though the stock declined slightly in after-hours trading. U.S.-listed shares of TSMC gained 1.3% and were unchanged after hours. Intel ended the session up 1.9%.

Separately, President Donald Trump announced via social media that he will hold a press conference on Thursday to unveil a major trade deal with representatives of a big and highly respected country. Media reports suggest the country involved is the United Kingdom, which has been engaged in ongoing trade negotiations with the U.S.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News