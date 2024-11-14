Sensex slides 98 pts; consumer durables shares witness bargain hunting

The domestic equity indices traded with limited losses in mid-afternoon trade. The Nifty traded below the 23,550 mark. Consumer durable shares advanced after declining in the past three consecutive trading sessions.

At 14:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was down 98.10 points or 0.13% to 77,592.85. The Nifty 50 index lost 25.30 points or 0.11% to 23,533.75.

The broader market outperformed the benchmark indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.38% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.81%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,134 shares rose and 1,758 shares fell. A total of 103 shares were unchanged.

Economy:

The annual rate of inflation based on all India Wholesale Price Index (WPI) number is 2.36% (Provisional) for the month of October, 2024 (over October, 2023). Inflation in October, 2024 is primarily due to increase in prices of food articles, manufacture of food products, other manufacturing, manufacture of machinery & equipment, manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers & semi-trailers, etc.

The month-on-month change in WPI for October 2024 showed a rise of 0.97% compared to September 2024.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Consumer Durables index lost 0.17% to 38,616.60. The index declined 2.60% in the past three consecutive trading sessions.

Kalyan Jewellers India (down 2.94%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (down 2.35%), Titan Company (down 1.04%), V-Guard Industries (down 0.94%), Amber Enterprises India (down 0.24%) and Century Plyboards (India) (down 0.01%) slipped.

On the other hand, Cera Sanitaryware (up 3.6%), Blue Star (up 3.07%) and Rajesh Exports (up 1.67%) added.

Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper advanced 1.97% to 6.938 as compared with previous close 6.917.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 84.0475, compared with its close of 84.3950 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 5 December 2024 settlement fell 0.92% to Rs 73,799.

The US Dollar index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.18% to 106.67.

The United States 10-year bond yield added 0.36% to 4.469.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for November 2024 settlement lost 1 cent or 0.01% to $72.27 a barrel.

Stocks in spotlight:

Mishra Dhatu Nigam (MIDHANI) rallied 4.03% after the company's standalone net profit jumped 70.04% to Rs 23.55 crore on a 15.22% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 262.12crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

NIBE added 2.19% after the companys consolidated net profit zoomed 218.63% to Rs 8.89 crore on 230.20% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 135.98 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) rose 0.96%. The companys consolidated net profit jumped 22.13% to Rs 1,510.48 crore on 6.04% increased in revenue from operations to Rs 5,976.29 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

