Digidrive Distributors reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.25 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 2:32 PM IST
Sales decline 16.30% to Rs 11.09 crore

Net profit of Digidrive Distributors reported to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 16.30% to Rs 11.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 13.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales11.0913.25 -16 OPM %1.62-2.94 -PBDT0.42-0.40 LP PBT0.32-0.49 LP NP0.25-0.49 LP

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 2:13 PM IST

