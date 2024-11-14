DRC Systems India consolidated net profit rises 120.95% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 63.20% to Rs 16.14 crore

Net profit of DRC Systems India rose 120.95% to Rs 3.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 63.20% to Rs 16.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 9.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.16.149.8927.7024.974.532.473.781.853.271.48

