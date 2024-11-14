Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Jupiter Infomedia consolidated net profit rises 102.99% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 2:32 PM IST
Sales rise 37.50% to Rs 0.66 crore

Net profit of Jupiter Infomedia rose 102.99% to Rs 3.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 37.50% to Rs 0.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.660.48 38 OPM %-80.30-8.33 -PBDT7.922.80 183 PBT7.822.72 188 NP3.391.67 103

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 2:13 PM IST

