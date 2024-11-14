Jupiter Infomedia consolidated net profit rises 102.99% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 37.50% to Rs 0.66 crore

Net profit of Jupiter Infomedia rose 102.99% to Rs 3.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 37.50% to Rs 0.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.0.660.48-80.30-8.337.922.807.822.723.391.67

Powered by Capital Market - Live News