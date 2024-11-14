Yamuna Syndicate consolidated net profit rises 54.69% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 9.67% to Rs 15.20 crore

Net profit of Yamuna Syndicate rose 54.69% to Rs 42.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 27.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 9.67% to Rs 15.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 13.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.15.2013.862.041.8842.6027.5442.5827.5242.3427.37

