Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sigma Solve consolidated net profit rises 54.51% in the September 2024 quarter

Sigma Solve consolidated net profit rises 54.51% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 2:32 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 4.60% to Rs 17.05 crore

Net profit of Sigma Solve rose 54.51% to Rs 4.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 4.60% to Rs 17.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 16.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales17.0516.30 5 OPM %30.9735.64 -PBDT5.706.94 -18 PBT5.456.62 -18 NP4.112.66 55

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 100 pts lower at 77,600; Nifty at 25,550; Broader markets gain

LIVE: Violence erupts after cops arrest Rajasthan MLA candidate who slapped official during polling

ACME Solar tanks 20% in 2 days; Morgan Stanley IFSC fund sells 3 mn shares

Australia vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 1st T20: Toss delayed; 4:29 PM IST- cut-off for 5 ovr game

In sign of unity, Russian official visits China's premier military showcase

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 2:13 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story