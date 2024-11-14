Sigma Solve consolidated net profit rises 54.51% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.60% to Rs 17.05 crore

Net profit of Sigma Solve rose 54.51% to Rs 4.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 4.60% to Rs 17.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 16.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.17.0516.3030.9735.645.706.945.456.624.112.66

