Sensex slumps 1,001 pts; Nifty slides below 25,450 mark; media shares decline

Last Updated : Feb 24 2026 | 12:50 PM IST
The headline equity benchmarks traded with major losses in early afternoon trade. The Nifty traded below the 25,450 mark. Media shares declined after advancing for previous trading session.

At 12:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, slumped 1,001.35 points or 1.20% to 82,293.31. The Nifty 50 index fell 284.70 points or 1.11% to 25,428.30.

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index slipped 0.96% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index fell 1.11%.

The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 1,148 shares rose and 2,794 shares fell. A total of 205 shares were unchanged.

Derivatives:

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 0.93% to 14.30. The Nifty 24 February 2026 futures were trading at 25,468.60, at a premium of 40.3 points as compared with the spot at 25,428.30.

The Nifty option chain for the 24 February 2026 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 208.1 lakh contracts at the 26,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 254.6 lakh contracts was seen at 25,400 strike price.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Media index 1.31% to 1,410.85. The index rose 0.20% in the past trading session.

Saregama India (down 2.11%), Network 18 Media & Investments (down 2.02%), Zee Entertainment Enterprises (down 1.83%), Hathway Cable & Datacom (down 1.73%), Nazara Technologies (down 1.28%), D B Corp (down 1.23%), PVR Inox (down 1.15%), Tips Music (down 0.78%), Prime Focus (down 0.63%) and Sun TV Network (down 0.17%) declined.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Brahmaputra Infrastructure hit an upper limit of 5% it has emerged as the L-1 bidder for a National Highway project awarded by the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH), Government of India.

Sigma Advanced Systems fell 2.49% after it has secured fresh orders worth about Rs 100 crore from the Ministry of Defence & associated defence public sector undertakings (PSUs).

Signpost India rose 2.18% after securing exclusive outdoor advertising rights from the Kolkata Municipal Corporation under the Kolkata Streetscape Renaissance project in a Rs 450-crore, 10-year public-private partnership contract.

First Published: Feb 24 2026 | 12:50 PM IST

