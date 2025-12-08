Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cochin Shipyard secures significant order from Denmark-based, Svitzer

Cochin Shipyard secures significant order from Denmark-based, Svitzer

Last Updated : Dec 08 2025 | 12:16 PM IST
Cochin Shipyard (CSL) announced that it has received significant order from Denmark-based, Svitzer for the construction of fully electric TRAnsverse tugs.

As per the companys classification, the significant order lies between Rs 250 to 500 crore.

The order covers the construction of four 26-metre, fully electric TRAnsverse (TRAnsverse 2600E) tugs with a 70-ton bollard pull at CSL, with an option for up to four additional vessels. The tugs will be constructed according to Svitzers specifications to support its global fleet renewal plan and advancement in operations worldwide. The delivery of the tugs is targeted to commence from late 2027.

The association combines Svitzers global expertise in advanced and sustainable towage solutions with CSLs proven shipbuilding capabilities, skilled workforce and local innovation

Cochin Shipyard is a leading player in the construction of all kinds of vessels and the repair and refit of all types of vessels, including periodic upgrades and life extensions of ships. The company reported a 43.08% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 107.53 crore on a 2.15% decrease in revenue from operations to Rs 1,118.59 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

The scrip shed 0.07% to Rs 1,642.90 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 08 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

