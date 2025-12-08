Cochin Shipyard secures significant order from Denmark-based, Svitzer

Cochin Shipyard (CSL) announced that it has received significant order from Denmark-based, Svitzer for the construction of fully electric TRAnsverse tugs.

As per the companys classification, the significant order lies between Rs 250 to 500 crore.

The order covers the construction of four 26-metre, fully electric TRAnsverse (TRAnsverse 2600E) tugs with a 70-ton bollard pull at CSL, with an option for up to four additional vessels. The tugs will be constructed according to Svitzers specifications to support its global fleet renewal plan and advancement in operations worldwide. The delivery of the tugs is targeted to commence from late 2027.

The association combines Svitzers global expertise in advanced and sustainable towage solutions with CSLs proven shipbuilding capabilities, skilled workforce and local innovation