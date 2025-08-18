Sensex spurts 982 pts; auto shares advance

The key equity indices traded with significant gains in morning trade. The Nifty traded above the 24,950 mark. Auto shares rallied after declining for previous trading session.

At 10:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, soared 981.99 points or 1.22% to 81,580.99. The Nifty 50 index rallied 368.40 points or 1.50% to 24,983.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 1.51% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 1.47%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,666 shares rose and 1,127 shares fell. A total of 214 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Auto index rallied 4.45% to 25,192.30. The index shed 0.02% in the previous trading session.

Hero MotoCorp (up 7.69%), Maruti Suzuki India (up 7.37%), Ashok Leyland (up 6.76%), TVS Motor Company (up 6.69%), Bajaj Auto (up 4.68%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 4.59%), Eicher Motors (up 3.96%), Bosch (up 2.49%), Tata Motors (up 2.24%) and MRF (up 1.43%) added. Stocks in Spotlight: Signpost India surged 7.74% after the company reported a 36.1% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 15.27 crore on 37.01% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 137.64 crore in Q1 FY26 compared with Q1 FY25. EMS rose 1.24% after the company announced that it has received a letter of acceptance (LoA) from UP Jal Nigam (Urban) for a project worth approximately Rs 104.05 crore.