Sensex spurts 982 pts; auto shares advance

At 10:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, soared 981.99 points or 1.22% to 81,580.99. The Nifty 50 index rallied 368.40 points or 1.50% to 24,983.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 1.51% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 1.47%.
The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,666 shares rose and 1,127 shares fell. A total of 214 shares were unchanged.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Auto index rallied 4.45% to 25,192.30. The index shed 0.02% in the previous trading session.
Hero MotoCorp (up 7.69%), Maruti Suzuki India (up 7.37%), Ashok Leyland (up 6.76%), TVS Motor Company (up 6.69%), Bajaj Auto (up 4.68%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 4.59%), Eicher Motors (up 3.96%), Bosch (up 2.49%), Tata Motors (up 2.24%) and MRF (up 1.43%) added.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Signpost India surged 7.74% after the company reported a 36.1% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 15.27 crore on 37.01% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 137.64 crore in Q1 FY26 compared with Q1 FY25.
EMS rose 1.24% after the company announced that it has received a letter of acceptance (LoA) from UP Jal Nigam (Urban) for a project worth approximately Rs 104.05 crore.
Electronics Mart India surged 6.07% to Rs 126.75 after the company announced the commencement of operations of a new multi-brand store under the 'Bajaj Electronics' brand.
