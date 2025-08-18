Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global soars after securing Rs 366-cr orders

Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global soars after securing Rs 366-cr orders

Last Updated : Aug 18 2025 | 11:31 AM IST
Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global surged 11.88% to Rs 515 after the company announced that it has received multiple orders worth Rs 366.07 crore.

The largest order, valued at Rs 338.36 crore, came from Reliance Consumer Products for civil and PEB works at Brahmanapalli Village in Andhra Pradeshs Kurnool district. The project is targeted for completion by February 2026.

The company also secured an order worth Rs 10.37 crore from Komatsu India for civil works at Sipcot Industrial Park, Oragadam, near Chennai, to be delivered by January 2026.

In addition, two smaller orders aggregating Rs 17.34 crore were won from Freetrend Industrial India and Karaikal Iyangars Foods. These cover electrical works at Indospace Industrial Park, Tiruvallur, Tamil Nadu, and civil and PEB works at Karaikal, Pondicherry. Both projects are scheduled for March 2026 completion.

Following the latest wins, the companys total order book stands at Rs 1,201.59 crore (excluding GST), executable over the next 810 months.

Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global provides specialized engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the construction of buildings and infrastructure facilities.

On a full-year basis, the company's net profit surged 63.4% to Rs 42.77 crore on a 61.7% jump in net sales to Rs 399.37 crore in FY25 over FY24.

First Published: Aug 18 2025 | 11:23 AM IST

