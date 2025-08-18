Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dev IT gains on bagging Rs 1-crore order from RajCOMP Info Services

Dev IT gains on bagging Rs 1-crore order from RajCOMP Info Services

Image
Last Updated : Aug 18 2025 | 11:31 AM IST
Dev Information Technology (Dev IT) rose 2.62% to Rs 113.50 after the company announced that it had secured a significant work order worth Rs 1.02 crore from RajCOMP Info Services, a key client.

The contract involves providing IT/ITeS and software development services to the Factories and Boilers Inspection Department, Government of Rajasthan, under the Raj Feb project. The initiative aims to improve the enforcement of the Factories Act, 1948, and the Boilers Act, 1923, with a focus on promoting worker safety, health, and welfare.

The project is expected to be completed over a period of approximately fourteen months.

Dev Information Technology (DEV IT) is in the business of providing IT-enabled services.

The company's consolidated net profit fell 40.2% to Rs 2.11 crore on 21.2% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 42.99 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 18 2025 | 11:09 AM IST

