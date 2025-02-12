Senthil Infotek reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.08 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 50.00% to Rs 0.03 crore

Net loss of Senthil Infotek reported to Rs 2.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 50.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.0.030.02-6933.330-2.080-2.080-2.080

