Senthil Infotek reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.08 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 12 2025 | 9:11 AM IST
Sales rise 50.00% to Rs 0.03 crore

Net loss of Senthil Infotek reported to Rs 2.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 50.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales0.030.02 50 OPM %-6933.330 -PBDT-2.080 0 PBT-2.080 0 NP-2.080 0

First Published: Feb 12 2025 | 7:33 AM IST

