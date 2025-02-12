Anjani Synthetics standalone net profit rises 47.37% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.43% to Rs 64.09 croreNet profit of Anjani Synthetics rose 47.37% to Rs 1.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 7.43% to Rs 64.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 59.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales64.0959.66 7 OPM %4.674.98 -PBDT2.471.82 36 PBT1.871.16 61 NP1.400.95 47
