Anjani Synthetics standalone net profit rises 47.37% in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 12 2025 | 9:10 AM IST
Sales rise 7.43% to Rs 64.09 crore

Net profit of Anjani Synthetics rose 47.37% to Rs 1.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 7.43% to Rs 64.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 59.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales64.0959.66 7 OPM %4.674.98 -PBDT2.471.82 36 PBT1.871.16 61 NP1.400.95 47

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 12 2025 | 7:33 AM IST

