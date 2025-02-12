Anjani Synthetics standalone net profit rises 47.37% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.43% to Rs 64.09 crore

Net profit of Anjani Synthetics rose 47.37% to Rs 1.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 7.43% to Rs 64.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 59.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.64.0959.664.674.982.471.821.871.161.400.95

