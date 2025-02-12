Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Country Condo's standalone net profit declines 44.44% in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 12 2025 | 9:10 AM IST
Sales decline 20.07% to Rs 4.90 crore

Net profit of Country Condo's declined 44.44% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 20.07% to Rs 4.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 6.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales4.906.13 -20 OPM %4.696.36 -PBDT0.250.40 -38 PBT0.210.36 -42 NP0.150.27 -44

First Published: Feb 12 2025 | 7:33 AM IST

