Country Condo's standalone net profit declines 44.44% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 20.07% to Rs 4.90 crore

Net profit of Country Condo's declined 44.44% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 20.07% to Rs 4.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 6.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.4.906.134.696.360.250.400.210.360.150.27

Powered by Capital Market - Live News