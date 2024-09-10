Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

SEPC edges higher after bagging work order from Government of Bihar

Last Updated : Sep 10 2024 | 12:16 PM IST
SEPC added 1.49% to Rs 30.73 after the company announced that it has been awarded a work order for Rs 182.56 crore by the Executive Engineer, Irrigation Division, Government of Bihar.

The project entails conducting a detailed survey and investigation, planning and designing, supplying materials, labor, equipment, and machinery, constructing, executing, and installing, testing, commissioning within 12 months, and providing a successful trial run for 3 months.

Following the successful trial run, SEPC will be responsible for comprehensive operation and maintenance for 60 months. The project aims to supply drinking water to Bhabhua and Mohania towns under the Jal-Jeevan-Hariyali Abhiyan using surface water on a turnkey basis.

SEPC is engaged in providing end-to-end solutions to engineering challenges, offering multi disciplinary design, engineering, procurement, construction and project management services.

First Published: Sep 10 2024 | 11:44 AM IST

