Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Infosys and Proximus Group announce strategic collaboration to unlock synergies

Infosys and Proximus Group announce strategic collaboration to unlock synergies

Image
Last Updated : Sep 10 2024 | 12:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Infosys and Proximus Group, Belgium's leading digital services and communication solutions provider announced a strategic collaboration to help unlock new business opportunities.

The new strategic collaboration will focus on a joint go-to-market approach that will use best-in-class products of Proximus' International affiliates, including Route Mobile's Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) and Telesign's Digital Identity (DI) solutions. This combined with Infosys digital services will drive innovation in omnichannel customer engagement and AI-driven digital assistants for their customers. The collaboration will enhance digital security by providing robust DI and fraud protection solutions, ensuring trusted communication online.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

SEPC shares up over 4% on bagging Rs 183-cr order from Bihar Government

Rewa Airport gets DGCA approval; will become sixth in Madhya Pradesh

Police arrest driver of Audi car owned by BJP leader's son after crash

LIVE news: Court slams Kerala govt on sexual harassment cases in film industry

Swiggy's IPO plan includes Rs 5,000 cr fresh issue, exceeding initial aim

First Published: Sep 10 2024 | 11:47 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story