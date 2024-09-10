TCS forges strategic partnership with Mansfield Building Society, UK

To accelerate Building Society's digital transformation through TCS BaNCS™ and TCS Digital Home Lending
Tata Consultancy Services has entered into a strategic partnership with Mansfield Building Society in the UK to digitally transform its business. TCS will deploy its state-of-the-art digital banking solution, TCS BaNCS™ for Core Banking, along with its Digital Home Lending Solution, to enhance member and intermediary experiences and support Mansfield's ambitious growth plans.
For over 200 years, UK building societies have operated as community-led financial institutions, serving over 26 million people with savings and mortgage offerings. Established in 1870, Mansfield Building Society has a steadfast member-centric philosophy. TCS BaNCS™ for Core Banking will accelerate the Building Society's digital transformation, providing a truly enriched digital experience for members. TCS Digital Home Lending Solution will streamline the mortgage value chain, from application to completion and beyond, ensuring Mansfield Building Society remains customer-centric, operationally resilient, future-ready, and compliant.
This transformation will see TCS migrating the Building Society's digital banking solutions to the cloud and integrating with best-in-class ecosystem partners to enhance accessibility and efficiency across digital and intermediary channels. Members will benefit from a seamless experience leveraged through TCS' digital technologies, data-enhanced decision making, and innovative product design.
