SEPC gains after bagging O&M contract from Bajaj Energy

May 15 2025 | 1:16 PM IST
SEPC added 2.39% to Rs 15.43 after the company announced that it has bagged orders worth Rs 18 crore from Bajaj Energy for providing operation & maintenance (O&M) services.

As per the terms of the contract, the company would provide operation & maintenance services for their Bajaj Energys 2 x 45 MW power plants at Barkhera Kalan, Maqsoodpur, Khambarkhera, Utraula & Kundarki plants at Uttar Pradesh.

The execution period for these orders is 12 months.

SEPC provides end-to-end solutions to engineering challenges offering multi-disciplinary design, engineering, procurement, construction and project management services. SEPC is focused on providing turnkey solutions in process & metallurgy; power; water infrastructure; and mining & mineral processing segments.

The companys consolidated net profit tumbled 19.71% to Rs 4.44 crore while revenue from operations declined 5.44% to Rs 133.04 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

May 15 2025 | 1:01 PM IST

