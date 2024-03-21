Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SEPC hits the roof on bagging order worth AED 20.05 mln

SEPC hits the roof on bagging order worth AED 20.05 mln

Last Updated : Mar 21 2024 | 3:16 PM IST
SEPC was locked in upper circuit of 5% at Rs 17.41 after its wholly owned subsidiary, Shriram EPC FZE bagged a work order for artificial intelligence (AI) centre in Dubai worth AED 20.05 million.

The scope of order includes designing, engineering, procurement, supply, erection, commissioning and performance testing of AI centre called Experience Centre in Dubai, UAE.

The project is expected to be completed within 9 months and the cost of the project is AED 20.05 million.

SEPC is engaged in providing end-to-end solutions to engineering challenges, offering multi disciplinary design, engineering, procurement, construction and project management services.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 42.15% to Rs 5.53 crore on 14.9% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 140.70 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.

First Published: Mar 21 2024 | 1:09 PM IST

