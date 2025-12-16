SEPC surges after bagging railway contract worth nearly Rs 270 crore

SEPC jumped 6.08% to Rs 10.81 after the company announced it had secured a subcontract worth Rs 269.68 crore from Vishnu Prakash R Punglia.

This purchase order is for a Railway Infrastructure Project related to the Ajmer-Chanderiya Doubling Project of the Ajmer Division, North Western Railway.

The contract must be executed within a period of 24 months from the date the department issues the letter of award (LOA), or any approved extension thereof.

SEPC provides end-to-end solutions to engineering challenges, offering multidisciplinary design, engineering, procurement, construction, and project management services.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 262.4% to Rs 8.30 crore on an 8% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 237.42 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.