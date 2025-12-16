Magellanic Cloud Ltd Slips 2.6%

Magellanic Cloud Ltd has lost 56.03% over last one month compared to 4.42% gain in BSE Information Technology index and 0.55% rise in the SENSEX

Magellanic Cloud Ltd fell 2.6% today to trade at Rs 27.4. The BSE Information Technology index is down 0.37% to quote at 36979.57. The index is up 4.42 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Silver Touch Technologies Ltd decreased 1.46% and Cigniti Technologies Ltd lost 1.23% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went down 18.56 % over last one year compared to the 4.01% surge in benchmark SENSEX.