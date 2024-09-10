Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

SEPC wins Rs 182.56 cr drinking water project in Bihar

SEPC wins Rs 182.56 cr drinking water project in Bihar

Last Updated : Sep 10 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
SEPC has received a work order for Rs 182.56 crore from Irrigation Department, Govt. of Bihar. The contract is for Survey & Investigation, Planning & Design, supplying all materials, labours, equipment & machineries, Construction, execution & Installation, Testing, commissioning within 12 months along with successful Trial run period of 3 months and comprehensive Operation and Maintenance for 60 months after successful Trial run of Providing Drinking Water to Bhabhua and Mohania Town Under Jal-Jeevan-Hariyali Abhiyan on Turn-key basis by utilizing surface water.

First Published: Sep 10 2024 | 4:23 PM IST

