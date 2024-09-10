Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Vedanta Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Sep 10 2024 | 3:50 PM IST
HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd, New India Assurance Company Ltd, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd and Oil India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 10 September 2024.

Vedanta Ltd lost 4.41% to Rs 440 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.87 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.35 lakh shares in the past one month.

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd tumbled 4.26% to Rs 704.15. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.18 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 79726 shares in the past one month.

New India Assurance Company Ltd crashed 3.73% to Rs 247.45. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.36 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.57 lakh shares in the past one month.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd dropped 3.32% to Rs 2157.25. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 9225 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17960 shares in the past one month.

Oil India Ltd fell 3.28% to Rs 613.9. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.44 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.06 lakh shares in the past one month.

First Published: Sep 10 2024 | 3:00 PM IST

