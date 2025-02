Sequent Scientific consolidated net profit declines 58.40% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 18.66% to Rs 390.81 crore

Net profit of Sequent Scientific declined 58.40% to Rs 3.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 8.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 18.66% to Rs 390.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 329.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.390.81329.368.836.7625.3914.198.41-1.273.448.27

