Sera Investments & Finance India standalone net profit declines 59.89% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 104.29% to Rs 2.86 crore

Net profit of Sera Investments & Finance India declined 59.89% to Rs 2.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 104.29% to Rs 2.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.2.861.40101.4082.862.395.492.155.462.195.46

Powered by Capital Market - Live News