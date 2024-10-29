Servotech Power Systems consolidated net profit rises 262.50% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 132.36% to Rs 199.67 crore

Net profit of Servotech Power Systems rose 262.50% to Rs 11.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 132.36% to Rs 199.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 85.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.199.6785.939.466.1816.824.9015.334.1711.313.12

