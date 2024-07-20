Sales decline 1.02% to Rs 422.23 crore

Net profit of Seshasayee Paper & Boards declined 48.43% to Rs 37.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 71.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 1.02% to Rs 422.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 426.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.422.23426.5711.3222.2961.58107.4850.1296.0337.0071.75

