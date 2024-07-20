Netweb Technologies India standalone net profit rises 203.34% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 149.70% to Rs 149.32 crore

Net profit of Netweb Technologies India rose 203.34% to Rs 15.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 149.70% to Rs 149.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 59.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.149.3259.8013.3914.4323.118.0920.686.8015.445.09

