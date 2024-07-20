Netweb Technologies India standalone net profit rises 203.34% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 149.70% to Rs 149.32 croreNet profit of Netweb Technologies India rose 203.34% to Rs 15.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 149.70% to Rs 149.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 59.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales149.3259.80 150 OPM %13.3914.43 -PBDT23.118.09 186 PBT20.686.80 204 NP15.445.09 203
