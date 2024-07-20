Ashika Credit Capital standalone net profit rises 314.46% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 279.30% to Rs 18.51 croreNet profit of Ashika Credit Capital rose 314.46% to Rs 13.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 279.30% to Rs 18.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales18.514.88 279 OPM %91.7382.17 -PBDT16.733.94 325 PBT16.723.93 325 NP13.473.25 314
