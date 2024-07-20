Kirloskar Pneumatic Company standalone net profit rises 50.03% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.64% to Rs 275.27 crore

Net profit of Kirloskar Pneumatic Company rose 50.03% to Rs 26.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 17.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 13.64% to Rs 275.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 242.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.275.27242.2214.2610.9443.6932.2135.9423.5026.9017.93

